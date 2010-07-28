I continue to volunteer at Grand View Memorial Park in Glendale, Calif. The class action suit has been settled, claimants have been paid from insurance monies. The court also assigned $500,000 from those same monies to be used to restore records to the office, install a new watering system and other maintenance with funds left over.

Court ordered visitations continue while the landscape architect finalizes plans for the irrigation system. Grounds are purposely being left to dry out to enable ease of vegetation removal prior to trenches being dug and pipes being laid.

The next visitation date is this Sunday, August 1st from 12-4pm.

For more information, visit the website I created and maintain to keep the public informed about news there at GrandViewMemorialPark.info.



