Grand View Memorial Park

I continue to volunteer at Grand View Memorial Park in Glendale, Calif. The class action suit has been settled, claimants have been paid from insurance monies. The court also assigned $500,000 from those same monies to be used to restore records to the office, install a new watering system and other maintenance with funds left over. 

IMG01279

Court ordered visitations continue while the landscape architect finalizes plans for the irrigation system. Grounds are purposely being left to dry out to enable ease of vegetation removal prior to trenches being dug and pipes being laid.

The next visitation date is this Sunday, August 1st from 12-4pm.

For more information, visit the website I created and maintain to keep the public informed about news there at GrandViewMemorialPark.info.
Experimenting with micro-blogging site Tumblr ~ mainly for posting photos. See feed page to follow along here if you're not a participant on that site yet.

Wordless Wednesday ~ July 28, 2010

IMG01122
P1050823

Grand View Memorial Park (Glendale, CA) June-July 2010

 

Tombstone Tuesday ~ July 27, 2010

During a public visitation in May, one of my  fellow Grand View Memorial Park volunteers assisted an elderly gentleman who was having trouble locating the grave site of his wife, who was buried there in 2002.

Women of Woodlawn

Focused on photographing female figures, both earthly and angelic, at Woodlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in Santa Monica, CA earlier this week.

See more samples here on my Facebook.

